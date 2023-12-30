Seattle Kraken face lawsuit over NHL Winter Classic throwback jerseys

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken is now facing a lawsuit over the special throwback jersey the team will wear during the anticipated NHL Winter Classic.

The man who owns the trademark to the old Seattle Metropolitans hockey logo from the 1917 Championship team says the sweaters bear a striking resemblance to the trademarked Metropolitans design.

The lawsuit accuses the Kraken of making lowball offers to Paul Kim for the licensing rights to sell the trademarked Metropolitans’ logo and color pattern.

The lawsuit alleges Kim refused all the offers as well below market value before he was told the team would use an alternative design instead. The suit also claims the Kraken cost Kim’s company at least two and a half million dollars in sales.

The attorney representing Kim sent KIRO 7 a statement saying in part:

Seattle Metropolitans was shocked that the Kraken copied its famous trademarks in an obvious attempt to create a false association with its brand and confuse the public, including the great Seattle hockey fans — particularly given the long history of support the Kraken has received from the Seattle Metropolitans.

















