Drive-by shootings in West Seattle prompt investigation

WEST SEATTLE — Seattle Police are looking into two drive-by shootings that happened in West Seattle early in the morning on Wednesday, May 15.

Officers first responded to a shooting at Beach Drive Southwest and Southwest Andover Street at 12:38 a.m., finding a 27-year-old man unharmed.

According to officers, the man was being followed by suspects “brandishing guns” as he was driving home. When he tried to evade them, his vehicle was shot at. The suspects fled and were not found, but police did find multiple shell casings at the scene.

Then at 12:40 a.m., officers responded to multiple 911 calls of shots fired near the 1100 block of Harbor Avenue Southwest.

Officers found a 42-year-old man with a bullet wound in his foot. Police took care of him until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived, and he later got personal transportation to a hospital in stable condition.

Police found several shell casings at the scene of this shooting as well, determining the suspect vehicle was following and weaving in front of the man’s car before he confronted them. The suspects shot at the man and then ran off and were not found.

Gun Violence Reduction Unit detectives are investigating both incidents, and ask anyone with information to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

