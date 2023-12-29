T-Mobile Park puts finishing touches on Winter Classic transformation

SEATTLE — The NHL’s Winter Classic in Seattle is just days away, as T-Mobile Park enters the final stages of its transformation from a baseball diamond to an outdoor hockey rink.

Drone footage taken by KIRO 7 on Friday shows crews putting the final touches on the rink ahead of the New Year’s Day showdown where the Seattle Kraken will host the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

T-Mobile Park is the 14th venue and eighth ballpark to host the Winter Classic. This year will be particularly special, though, as the first to have the yearly outdoor game west of the central time zone.

The festivities will include headlining performances from musical acts Heart and Sir Mix-A-Lot, as well as a “Tribute to Seattle Sports” featuring Mariners great Jay Buhner, former Seahawks star Marshawn Lynch, and plenty more.

T-Mobile will also have a special menu for the game, including poutine burgers from Lil Woody’s, Ivar’s calamari, Pike Place clam chowder, and crab pizza from MOTO Pizza among other offerings.





