T-Mobile releases ‘star-studded lineup’ of PNW food favorites for NHL Winter Classic

SEATTLE — T-Mobile Park is getting ready to transform into a “hockey paradise” on New Year’s Day for the 2024 NHL Winter Classic. On Monday it announced its “star-studded lineup of Pacific Northwest menu items” that will only be available on January 1 for the matchup between the Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights.

The menu, designed by Sodexo Live! Executive Chef Javier Rosa, features creative drinks and dishes like coconut hot chocolate and crab pizza.

The special menu items are:

Poutine Burger from Lil Woody’s – ¼ pound Royal Ranch grass-fed beef covered with brown gravy, fries, and cheddar cheese at The Pen.

Ivar’s Calamari – hand-cut calamari strips, freshly battered and breaded, served with spicy dipping sauce in sections 117 and 335.

Cinnamon & Honey Fried Chicken Ice Cream from Salt & Straw – Seattle-based Ezell’s famous chicken, chicken fat deep-fried croissants, salted vanilla ice cream, cinnamon, honey, and secret spices in section 152.

Coconut Hot Chocolate from Marination – hot chocolate with coconut syrup and whipped cream in section 119.

Pike Place Clam Chowder – meaty clams flavored with bacon, onions, potatoes, cream, and a secret blend of herbs and spices in the Walk-Off Markets sections 126 and 141.

Seattle Smash Cocktail – New Amsterdam vodka, pineapple juice, lime juice, and club soda in The Pen, Terrace Club, Trident Deck, Batter Up, All-Star Club, and the Press Club.

Spicy House-Smoked Brisket Barbacoa Torta – poblano rajas, fire-roasted peppers and onions, asadero cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, chipotle crema, fresh torta bread in Edgar’s Cantina.

Crab Pizza from MOTO Pizza – fresh Dungeness crab atop a splash of warm butter, dill, thyme, and parmesan, finished with fresh squeezed lemon and herbs, using a century-old sourdough starter in section 132.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich – crispy chicken cutlet smothered in spicy sauce, sliced dill kosher pickles, signature boom boom sauce on a fresh potato bun in Chick Boom, section 106.

Troll Pizza from Ballard Pizza Co. – tomato sauce, mozzarella, coppa, sausage, red bell pepper, and red onion in section 241 and The Pen.

House-Smoked BBQ Pork Belly Sliders – pork belly tossed in signature BBQ sauce and topped with zesty ranch slaw, butter dill pickles in Holy Smoke BBQ section 105 and 312.

Sunrise Tuna Bowl from Just Poke – spicy tuna topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, avocado, tempura crunchies, ginger, edamame, and seaweed salad in section 132.

Footlong Dungeness Crab Roll – Dungeness crab salad in a lemon tarragon dressing served on a grilled footlong brioche roll topped with Tobiko caviar in Walk-Off Markets sections 126 and 141.

Homemade Smoked Brisket & Beans “Chili” Loaded Baked Potato – baked potato, crema, green onion, jalapenos, Beecher’s Jerk shredded cheese in Change Up, section 221.

1/3 lb. Wagyu Cheeseburger from Kidd Valley – Fresh wagyu beef from Northwest farms, cheese in sections 149 and 325.

“We’re so excited to kick off the New Year with this once-in-a-lifetime event,” said District Manager at Sodexo Live! Meagan Murray. “It’s been so much fun to plan for this, and to get creative – whether with the fried chicken ice cream, poutine burger, or coconut hot chocolate – so we can give fans an incredible experience. Our team of culinarians, servers, and bartenders have looked forward to helping host this event for a while, and we’re ready for some hockey!”

T-Mobile Park will be the fourteenth venue and eighth ballpark to host, according to T-Mobile Park. This year will be the first time that the Winter Classic has been played west of the Central time zone.

©2023 Cox Media Group