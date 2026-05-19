Seattle Mariners

Mariners top prospect Colt Emerson blasts three-run HR with first MLB hit, M’s win 6-1

By Bobby Gehlen, KIRO 7 News
Chicago White Sox v Seattle Mariners SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 18: Colt Emerson #4 reacts after hitting a three run home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on May 18, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Maddy Grassy/Getty Images) (Maddy Grassy/Getty Images)
By Bobby Gehlen, KIRO 7 News

SEATTLE — In his second game in the big leagues, Mariners rookie Colt Emerson made team history with his first MLB hit.

He became the 11th player in franchise history to homer in his first major league hit with a three-run shot in the bottom of the 8th inning to make it 6-1 in the Mariners’ win over the Chicago White Sox.

Emerson was ranked as the Mariners’ number 1 prospect before he was called up from AAA Tacoma on Sunday, nearly three hours before first pitch against the San Diego Padres.

He went 0 for 3 with a walk in his MLB debut.

The 20-year-old rookie shortstop/3rd baseman made headlines in March after he signed an 8-year, $95 million contract with the Mariners before he had played in a major league game.

He was Seattle’s first-round pick in the 2023 draft and had been ranked at MLB’s No. 7 overall prospect.

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