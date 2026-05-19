Mariners top prospect Colt Emerson blasts three-run HR with first MLB hit, M’s win 6-1

SEATTLE — In his second game in the big leagues, Mariners rookie Colt Emerson made team history with his first MLB hit.

He became the 11th player in franchise history to homer in his first major league hit with a three-run shot in the bottom of the 8th inning to make it 6-1 in the Mariners’ win over the Chicago White Sox.

Emerson was ranked as the Mariners’ number 1 prospect before he was called up from AAA Tacoma on Sunday, nearly three hours before first pitch against the San Diego Padres.

He went 0 for 3 with a walk in his MLB debut.

The 20-year-old rookie shortstop/3rd baseman made headlines in March after he signed an 8-year, $95 million contract with the Mariners before he had played in a major league game.

He was Seattle’s first-round pick in the 2023 draft and had been ranked at MLB’s No. 7 overall prospect.

SO MUCH JOY 🥹 pic.twitter.com/duZwOHLgaT — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 19, 2026

COLT EMERSON'S FIRST MLB HIT IS A HOME RUN! pic.twitter.com/NgPJHApZzO — MLB (@MLB) May 19, 2026

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