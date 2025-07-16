Local

Seattle Kraken announces 2025-26 regular-season schedule

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Edmonton Oilers v Seattle Kraken SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 27: Joey Daccord #35 of the Seattle Kraken celebrates with Buoy, the Seattle Kraken mascot, after the team's win against the Edmonton Oilers at Climate Pledge Arena on March 27, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images) (Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken released their regular season schedule for the 2025-2026 season on Wednesday:

Seattle Kraken 2025-26 Schedule

It’ll be the team’s fifth season.

They’ll open on Thursday, Oct. 9, with a divisional matchup against Anaheim at Climate Pledge Arena at 7 p.m.

The Kraken will host 31 different opponents this season.

Of the 41 games at Climate Pledge Arena, 14 will be held on the weekend— 10 on Saturdays and four on Sundays.

All ticket options will be available at SeattleKraken.com/tickets.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read