Seattle Japanese Garden to temporarily close this summer for $2.8M restoration

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The Seattle Japanese Garden will close for more than one month this summer for a $2.8 million project to restore the north retaining wall.

The garden located at 1075 Lake Washington Boulevard East will be closed from June 22 through July 27, and will partially reopen mid-summer for visitors to see the progress, the Seattle Japanese Garden announced.

“While we understand the timing may be inconvenient for some visitors, this project is a rare opportunity to bring authentic Japanese stone masonry to Seattle,” Michele Finnegan, Seattle Parks & Recreation Interim Superintendent, stated. “We appreciate the community’s patience as we make these long-term improvements to preserve the garden’s beauty and cultural heritage.”

Month-long summer closure allows for authentic stone masonry work, accessible pathways

The project will replace the garden’s deteriorating Ishigaki stone wall and add an accessible looped walkway to provide easy access for people in wheelchairs, strollers, or walkers.

As the garden prepares to open on July 28, construction will enter a new phase with 15th-generation master stone mason Suminori Awata leading a group of artisans from Japan and America to build the wall stone by stone.

All guests are welcome to visit the garden throughout the summer months and witness the process as the wall begins to take shape.

“While we’re very excited to improve the Garden with a new wall and accessible pathway, we understand that closures are inconvenient and construction can be disruptive,” the Seattle Japanese Garden stated. “Visitors looking for a quiet, contemplative Japanese garden experience may find refuge in the southern portions of the Garden, and we expect noise from the construction that will impact your visit.”

In what the Seattle Japanese Garden calls “the art of maintenance,” the garden has been taken care of for more than six decades through meticulous pruning, stonework, weeding, and sweeping through seasonal change.

The Seattle Japanese Garden noted the work is never finished, and each generation inherits the responsibility of renewing the garden while honoring its original design and spirit.

Following the garden’s reopening, the north section of the garden will remain closed through November while the new wall is constructed and all surrounding landscape areas are restored. The garden will then close for its regular winter maintenance from December through February after construction.

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