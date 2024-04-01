Seattle houseboat sinks, leaking diesel fuel into Lake Union

SEATTLE — A houseboat sank on Lake Union Saturday afternoon, spilling an estimated 30-50 gallons of diesel fuel in the lake according to the Washington State Department of Ecology.

There was no one in the home at the time of the incident.

To contain the spill the City of Seattle, WSDOE and a salvage company put booms around the vessel.

WSDOE says Global Diving and Salvage is handling the recovery of the vessel. It is not clear who will be cleaning up the diesel fuel.

KIRO 7 reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard Sunday night. They provided us with a photo of the houseboat. However, at the time they didn’t have any more information on the incident.

