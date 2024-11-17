Seattle homicide detectives arrest suspect after man shot, killed in University District

SEATTLE — Seattle homicide detectives arrested a suspect who they believe was involved in a shooting that killed someone Saturday night in the city’s University District.

Shortly after 10 Saturday night, the Seattle Police Department received a 911 call about a shooting on Brooklyn Avenue NE near My Favorite Deli in the city’s University District, Detective Brian Pritchard with SPD said.

When officers arrived at the intersection, they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the chest.

Medics with Seattle Fire went to the scene and gave him first aid. Unfortunately, the man died.

Homicide detectives went to the intersection, and after a preliminary investigation, found a 40-year-old man who they believed to be involved in the shooting.

Detectives took him to SPD headquarters for an interview. They are working to determine what circumstances led to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

