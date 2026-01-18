Seattle Goodwill employee calls 911 after finding ‘obvious bank robbery note’ in changing room

SEATTLE — Seattle police say they tracked down a bank robber after a Goodwill employee found his demand note in the changing room and called 911.

It all started on the afternoon of January 16. Police say the 49-year-old man walked into the Columbia Bank on Broadway Avenue East and handed the teller a note. Officers say the man had a gun on him, so the teller handed over the cash.

The man ran off before police could arrive.

A couple of hours later, an employee at the nearby Goodwill in Capitol Hill called 911 after finding ‘an obvious bank robbery note in one of their changing rooms.’

Officers responded to the thrift store and found video footage of the suspect. Cops flooded the area and found the suspect, arresting him. They recovered cash believed to have been taken in the robbery.

Officers took the man to police headquarters where detectives interviewed him. During the investigation, they determined that the same man was responsible for a similar-style bank robbery the day before at the Downtown BECU on 6th Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.

