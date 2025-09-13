Seattle to give $1.7M toward sexual exploitation support services

SEATTLE — $1.7 million was announced in new awards to services for survivors of commercial sexual exploitation (CSE).

Mayor Bruce Harrell announced in a press release on Friday that as part of $7.5 million given over to CSE Survivor Services investments for 2025.

The 2025 CSE Survivor Services Request for Proposal was intended to focus on meeting survivors where they are and providing transitional housing for survivors seeking assistance.

The $1.7 million awarded will be used to expand services like housing and emergency shelter beds, therapeutic services, and working to deal with issues that keep people from being able to receive proper medical care.

“Seattle is committed to being a city where every person can live in safety, dignity, and hope for the future. Survivors of commercial sexual exploitation deserve support that honors their experiences and helps them create their own path to healing and stability,” Mayor Harrel said. “This investment is about more than dollars — it’s about expanding safe spaces, removing barriers to care, and uplifting the culturally responsive organizations that are walking alongside survivors every day."

According to the nonprofit Real Escape from the Sex Trade (REST), around 2,000 to 3,000 people are said to experience sexual exploitation.

Rest is set to receive $402,914 in funds from the new awards given to the investments.

The city has given over $22 million to help with CSE survivor services.

The current investment propsal was created in June 2025 and are managed by Seattle Health and Human Services.

©2025 Cox Media Group