Seattle gears up for driverless cars

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The City of Seattle is taking steps to prepare for driverless cars and robotaxis.

A working group within the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) identified seven top priorities the city must tackle before it can fully hit the gas on autonomous vehicles (AV), as outlined on the City of Seattle’s website.

Seattle working group details 7 priorities for driverless cars

The first priority is to guarantee management and accountability by fostering transparency with the local community and actively gathering their feedback. The second focuses on workforce protection through creating training programs and job opportunities for workers displaced by AVs.

Third, the city aims to prioritise marginalized communities by ensuring autonomous vehicles remain affordable and accessible. The fourth priority is to disseminate public safety data provided by AV companies.

Meanwhile, the fifth priority urges SDOT to evaluate the environmental impact of AVs and explore ways to reduce traffic congestion. The sixth calls for attention to the social effects on underserved communities. Finally, the seventh focus is on educating the community about the AV industry and building trust.

Established in 2024, the cohort brought together diverse voices and was made up of people of color, low-income residents, immigrants, people with disabilities, people who have experienced homelessness, LGBTQ+ people, environmental justice organizations, and human service providers.

