Seattle-founded Eddie Bauer to close all North American stores after bankruptcy filing

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Eddie Bauer, a popular outdoor clothing brand, is expected to shutter all its stores in North America after filing for bankruptcy, including 11 locations in Washington.

According to The Business Insider, Eddie Bauer is prepping a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. If this bankruptcy filing goes through, it would not affect Eddie Bauer’s manufacturing, wholesale, or e-commerce operations, nor its retail business outside the U.S. and Canada.

Eddie Bauer first started in 1920 in Seattle. The company grew to international fame after creating the first patented down jacket in the U.S., dubbed the “Skyliner.”

At its peak, the brand had more than 500 stores globally.

In the 21st century, Eddie Bauer has struggled. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2003 and again in 2009. That year, it was purchased by Golden Gate Capital. In 2021, Eddie Bauer was sold to Authentic Brands.

This most recent bankruptcy followed layoffs at Eddie Bauer’s headquarters, where the company cut 10 employees from its marketing and creative teams.

According to The Puget Sound Business Journal, the company held a goodbye party for the employees at its headquarters last week. The company intends to eliminate its physical stores and shift operations to exclusively online.

Eddie Bauer locations in the Puget Sound area include University Village, Westfield Southcenter, The Outlet Collection in Auburn, Tacoma Mall, Woodinville Plaza, and Alderwood.

Its flagship store at Bellevue Square closed last June.

According to The Business Insider, multiple parties are interested in a portion of the existing North American store fleet.

