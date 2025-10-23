Seattle Fire investigating string of intentional fires across three neighborhoods

The Seattle Fire Department says multiple fires set over the past week in several Seattle neighborhoods were deliberately ignited.

According to the department, investigators determined that six fires reported between Oct. 17 and Oct. 22 were intentionally set in the Central District, Mount Baker and Rainier Beach areas.

The Seattle Police Department’s Arson and Bomb Squad is assisting fire investigators with follow-up work to identify whoever is responsible.

The most recent incident occurred Tuesday morning, Oct. 22, around 7:58 a.m., when firefighters responded to a blaze at a residential building in the 1900 block of 22nd Avenue South.

That fire was ruled intentional.

Earlier incidents include:

Oct. 17, 12:04 a.m. — Fire in an unoccupied vehicle near 23rd Avenue South and South Walker Street.

— Fire in an unoccupied vehicle near 23rd Avenue South and South Walker Street. Oct. 17, 1:04 a.m. — Porch fire at a home in the 3200 block of South Mount Baker Boulevard.

— Porch fire at a home in the 3200 block of South Mount Baker Boulevard. Oct. 17, 4:38 a.m. — Fire in a portable toilet at a construction site near Hiawatha Place South and South Charles Street.

— Fire in a portable toilet at a construction site near Hiawatha Place South and South Charles Street. Oct. 18, 6:34 a.m. — Blaze in a vacant section of a commercial building in the 2700 block of Rainier Avenue South.

— Blaze in a vacant section of a commercial building in the 2700 block of Rainier Avenue South. Oct. 21, 12:31 p.m. — Porch fire at a vacant building in the 1100 block of East Spruce Street.

Seattle Fire said additional intentionally set fires were also reported in the same areas during July and early August.

Investigators are asking for public help in identifying anyone responsible.

The Arson Alarm Foundation is offering rewards from its $10,000 fund for information leading to an arrest or conviction. Tipsters can call 1-800-55-ARSON or email SFD_FIU@seattle.gov and may remain anonymous.

The department also urged residents to report anyone seen setting illegal fires by calling 911 immediately.

©2025 Cox Media Group