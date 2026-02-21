Driver stopped with fake registration tab in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says the driver was stopped in Bellingham with a homemade registration tab.

WSP says the driver was attempting to coverup that the car was a total loss with a suspended registration.

According to Carfax, more than a million drivers in Washington have expired tabs.

License plate tampering is illegal in the state of Washington.

A person found to have tampered, flipped or altered a license plate could spend up to 354 days in county jail and could be fined $1000 for the first offense.

People who observe license plate tampering are asked to contact local police or law enforcement.

