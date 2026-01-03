HazMat crews evacuate part of Capitol Hill DSHS building; no injuries reported

A hazardous materials response prompted evacuations at a commercial building in Seattle’s Central District on Friday, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Crews were called to a building in the 1700 block of East Cherry Street, where firefighters initiated a HazMat response and asked people to avoid the area as a precaution, the department said.

The building is the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services of Capitol Hill.

Fire officials said responders evacuated the building.

No injuries were reported, according to Seattle Fire Department.

The department did not immediately release details about what substance or condition triggered the response.

