Seattle Fire crews respond to fire at Moonlight Cafe

SEATTLE — Seattle Fire Department crews responded to reports of a fire at the Moonlight Cafe, a Vietnamese restaurant in Seattle’s Atlantic neighborhood.

SFD first reported the fire at 3:39 p.m. - but by 4 p.m., just 20 minutes later, SFD said they had the fire under control.

According to firefighter crews, the flames extended through the roof of the building, and a primary search of the building came back all clear.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

1900 block of S. Jackson St.: Fire is under control. Primary search of the building is all clear. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) September 23, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group