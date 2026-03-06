Seattle Fire crews rescue 2 large dogs stuck down embankment

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department have rescued two large dogs that got stuck down an embankment.

The call went out around 2:36 p.m. to an area on SE 109th St in the Arroyo Heights neighborhood, in Fauntleroy.

The rescue was completed around 4 p.m. Both dogs are physically okay and were reunited with their owner, Linda Hiemer.

Hiemer said her dogs, Madeline “Matty” and Mia, chased a squirrel and went over the embankment.

The 120-pound dogs were about 30 feet down and couldn’t get themselves up. Hiemer and some neighbors tried to get them into an easier spot for rescue.

She said she didn’t see them go over the embankment, but saw them on the ledge.

“It was a fur baby mother’s worst nightmare. We were able to keep them (the dogs) calmer than myself,” Hiemer said.

After two hours of trying to coax the dogs to safety, Hiemer ended up calling the fire department, who used rappels and ropes to rescue the dogs.

Hiemer said that her two dogs are community therapy dogs, who work with first responders.

“It was a joy for them to be able to be rescued by the people they love to serve,” Hiemer said.

She said she is grateful to her neighbors and the fire department for their reaction and response today.

“At a time where we’re facing a lot of conflict, it’s just a joy to see so many people wanting to help. Hug your dogs just a little bit closer tonight,” Hiemer said.

