Seattle FIFA committee announces fan celebration locations

SEATTLE — With around 100 days until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Seattle local organizing committee announced fan celebration locations around the city.

The celebration zones will feature large screens to watch games, interactive exhibits, food vendors, and other fan experiences for at least six of the World Cup matches in Seattle.

“Our amazing partners have created a network of free celebrations that meet people where they live, work, and gather,” SeattleFWC26 CEO Peter Tomozawa said. “This approach reflects who we are: innovative, inclusive, and community-driven.”

The locations around Seattle include:

Seattle Center and Climate Pledge Arena

Pacific Place

Waterfront Park

Victory Hall in SODO

All locations are free and open to the public.

For more information, visit seattlefwc26.org.

©2026 Cox Media Group