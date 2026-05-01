Seattle events this weekend: May Day, the Mariners, Cinco de Mayo, and more

SEATTLE — Hello and welcome to May! Friendly reminder that this weekend is NOT Mother’s Day, but don’t forget to plan ahead as you enjoy the sunshine this weekend.

There’s no shortage of Seattle events to kick off the last month of spring.

The Festal Program returns this weekend with the Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month Celebration. This free event on Saturday will have the usual Festal favorites, like plenty of food, traditional and contemporary performances, activities for the kids, and lots more. This event also kicks off AANHPI Heritage Month, so the celebrations will be ongoing.

Seattle events from the Windermere Cup to May Day celebrations

It is going to be a perfect weekend to get out on the water, and there are a couple of things going on that will help you do just that … or at least get you close to the action. Rowers from around the world are here in Seattle for the Windermere Cup. You’ll be able to watch the University of Washington (UW) Huskies take on teams from around the world while soaking up the sunshine on the Montlake Cut.

The Opening Day boat parade will be on Friday at noon, and if you really want to go all in for the cup, there’s the Party on the Cut kickoff event on Friday at 6 p.m. at UW. You’ll need to buy a ticket, and it is only for those 21 and up.

There’s a May Day Celebration and potluck going on at the Meridian Playground, hosted by the Fremont Arts Council. Make sure you bring a dish to contribute as you get ready to dance around the Maypole. There will also be flower headdress making, arts and crafts for the kids, and of course live music. This event is on Saturday and is free to attend.

The Seattle Art Museum is putting on a night organized by teens, for teens, during Teen Night Out. This is a free event for teenagers aged 14 years old to 19 years old, and the theme this year is Sunken Soiree, which will explore the world of Jazz and underwater glamour. There will be a photo booth, shell-inspired art making, and other hands-on activities, plus a ballroom at the bottom of the ocean. Teen Night Out is Friday, starting at 7 p.m.

Even more Seattle events this weekend, from Neighbor Day to Cinco de Mayo

When was the last time you checked in on your neighbors or did something for your neighborhood? That’s the idea behind Neighbor Day, where there are a variety of events happening across neighborhoods in Seattle. The events range from volunteering to gardening classes to Cinco de Mayo parties to clothing swaps, and lots more. Check out this link for a full rundown. Neighbor Day is Saturday.

There’s a Cinco De Mayo party on Saturday at Plaza De Roberto Maestas. There will be live music, cultural performances, a raffle, traditional Mexican food to eat, plus local vendors, fun for the kids, and more. This celebration is free to attend.

If you are a fan of old tech or want to see just how much computers have changed in such a short amount of time, check out the Tukwila Community Center on Saturday and Sunday for the Vintage Computer Festival Pacific Northwest. There will be over 25 exhibits, presentations, and original working machines. The event is free to attend, but there is a suggested $10 donation.

The Mariners are back in town this weekend, and it is a weekend of celebration as Randy Johnson’s number will be retired. That means lots of promos this weekend, and the weather is perfect for baseball. The Mariners take on the Kansas City Royals before welcoming the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

Are you getting ready for summer? What’s the plan? Let me know atpaulh@kiroradio.com.

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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