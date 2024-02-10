Seattle drive-by shooting leaves man in critical condition

SEATTLE — Seattle police say they are investigating after a man was shot during a drive-by in a North Seattle neighborhood.

Officers were sent to the 10000 block of Aurora Avenue North just after 4:00 a.m. Friday.

When first responders arrived, they found a 36-year-old man who had been shot in the back.

He was taken to the ICU unit at Harborview and is now in critical condition, according to a HMC spokesperson.

“The male was in a vehicle when he was shot in the back during the drive-by shooting,” said a SPD spokesperson. “After the incident, the suspect fled the scene in a black SUV southbound through an alley.”

Police do not have a suspect.

If anyone has information police ask that you call their tip line at (206) 233-5000.

