Seattle dog allegedly stolen by neighbor months ago found in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. —

buddy dog

A 3-year-old dog, Buddy, who escaped from his Seattle home and was allegedly taken by a neighbor in July has been found safe in Tacoma.

Police say the micro bully dog escaped, and when a neighbor saw him making a run for it, he picked him up. Another neighbor told the family he would return the dog to the family, but allegedly denied ever having it, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

According to SPD, video from a transitional housing facility, where the man lived, showed that a dog had been inside the home. SPD said another video showed what appeared to be a dog covered in a blanket, being taken into a vehicle.

The man was arrested for an unrelated crime at the end of August and has been booked into the King County Jail. SPD says the man arrested has been previously convicted of 17 felonies.

“The owner is heartbroken. We don’t know where he left the dog, if he sold it, gave it to someone, we just want to bring this owner’s dog home,” said Michelle Barker, the lead investigator on the case.

Up until Nov. 3, Buddy remained missing.

Police have not specified where in Tacoma he was found, or how, but Buddy has been taken in by the humane society. He is expected to be reunited with his family soon.

SPD put out a notice on Oct. 30, calling for Buddy’s return home.

It’s unclear if someone saw SPD’s public message and reported seeing Buddy.

This is a developing story.

KIRO 7 will have the latest updates as they become available.

©2025 Cox Media Group