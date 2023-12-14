Seattle distillery makes history after whiskey ranks 3rd in the world

SEATTLE — Seattle-based distiller Westland Whiskey made history this month, after one of its whiskies was ranked third in the world.

This comes courtesy of the Whiskey Advocate, which had Westland’s limited release Garryana Edition 8 in the third spot for its “Most Exciting Whiskies of 2023.” This marks the first time an American single malt has ever made the top three on that list.

Whiskey Advocate reviewers compiled their rankings based on blind taste tests, with no prior knowledge of where the whiskey was from, how old it was, or who made it.

“This is Seattle, Washington-based Westland’s eighth Garryana release, and it just keeps getting more graceful,” the Whiskey Advocate’s review reads. “The oak influence is exquisite, coaxing out notes of charcoal grill, Krispy Kreme doughnut, Honey Nut Cheerios, and a touch of salinity on the nose.”

Garryana 8 trails only a pair of Scottish offerings in the ranking, beating out a slew of other well-known brands, including Maker’s Mark, Dewars, Glenmorangie, Glenfiddich, and Crown Royal among others.

“From day one, we set out to tell the story of place, and our Garryana whiskeys served as a profound milestone in stepping beyond what our industry thought was possible,” Westland Whiskey said on Facebook. “Thank you to all of our friends and supporters who have championed Westland along the way.”

Westland first set up shop as a small local distiller in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood in 2010. Since then, they’ve expanded to offer their whiskies at bars and stores across the globe.

