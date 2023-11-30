Seattle detectives looking for multiple suspects after man shot and scooter stolen

SEATTLE — Seattle detectives are looking for multiple suspects after a man was shot and his scooter and backpack were stolen Wednesday in Lake City.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the 13200 block of 35th Avenue Northeast and found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officers gave aid until the Seattle Fire Department got there. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Police found out the man was on his scooter when he was approached by a car with multiple men inside. One of the men allegedly had a rifle and a handgun.

He allegedly pointed the gun at the 28-year-old man, demanded his property, and shot him. He then fled with the man’s scooter and backpack.

Officers searched the area but couldn’t find the car or suspects.

Robbery detectives are leading the investigation.

If you have any information, call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

©2023 Cox Media Group