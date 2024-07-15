King County Courthouse building evacuated due to apparent hazmat incident

SEATTLE — Seattle police and fire crews responded to a hazmat incident at the King County Courthouse in the 500 block of 3rd Avenue on Monday afternoon. People were asked to please avoid the area while they investigated.

According to SFD, occupants in the impacted area of the building were evacuated as a safety precaution, though no injuries were reported.

At 12:17 a.m., hazmat crews entered the building to investigate. About thirty minutes later, the Seattle Fire Department reported that crews had determined the building was safe to enter, saying, “The substance in question was safely packaged and given to law enforcement for further investigation. Our crews are returning to service.”

Hazmat response in the 500 block of 3rd Ave. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) July 15, 2024

