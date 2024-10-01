Seattle City Light helps over 93,000 customers lower their electricity bill

SEATTLE — Seattle City Light has helped reduce the electric bill of over 93,000 residents.

About 20% of Seattle City Light customers have received a $200 bill credit from the Washington Climate Commitment Act to help low- to moderate-income customers reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“We want all Seattle-area residents to benefit from an equitable clean energy future for our region. The Washington Families Clean Energy Credits and City Light’s bill assistance programs have helped support many people who are financially burdened by energy costs,” said Mayor Bruce Harrell. “Creating an energy efficient future and reducing energy burden for residents requires commitment and partnership from all of us. We are grateful to work with the state to put policy into action — supporting our ability to help residents save money and be equipped for our changing climate.”

In total, $18.7 million in credits were distributed through partnerships with Promise and the Washington State Department of Commerce.

“We are proud to have been part of this effort, which directly benefited so many City Light customers and other Washington families,” said Craig Smith, Chief Customer Officer at Seattle City Light. “The successes realized here can be a playbook for future efforts to support our customers and for others looking to deliver impactful financial aid while moving toward a clean energy future.”

Seattle City Light has many programs that help income-qualified residents lower the cost of their electric bill.

Read about the programs here.

