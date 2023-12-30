Seattle City Council to make major decision during next week’s Inauguration Day

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council’s Inauguration Day is coming up next week.

On January 2 at 2 p.m. at Seattle City Hall, the council will select a new president. They will also discuss an open position.

You can tune into KIRO 7 to see it live.

The council elects a new president every two years. The current Council President Debora Juarez decided not to run for re-election.

After selecting a president, the seven candidates who were elected in November will be ceremonially sworn in.

“Five of the seven individuals are new councilmembers, representing one of the biggest turnovers of the council in modern history,” said the Seattle City Council in a news release.

The seven councilmembers who will be sworn in are:

Rob Saka - District 1.

Tammy J. Morales - District 2.

Joy Hollingsworth - District 3.

Maritza Rivera - District 4.

Cathy Moore - District 5.

Dan Strauss - District 6.

Robert Kettle - District 7.

The councilmembers will then make the first official speech of their term.

Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda who represents Position 8, which is citywide, was elected to the King County Council.

On Inauguration Day, the council will discuss the new open position.

The application will open on January 3 and will close on January 9 at 5 p.m.

The City Charter gives the council 20 calendar days to fill a vacant position, so the new councilmember will be selected on January 22.

“The newly appointed councilmember will serve until the 2024 General Election results are certified by King County Elections and the newly elected councilmember representing Position 8 (At-large) takes the oath of office,” writes the city’s website.

Applicants must submit a resume and cover letter to the City Clerk.

For more information on applying, go here.

©2023 Cox Media Group