Seattle City Council approves new e-cargo bike program for deliveries

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council has passed a first-in-the-nation legislation that creates a brand new e-cargo bike program in the city.

E-cargo bikes are heavier and bulkier than a typical e-bike. It’s equipped with containers or baskets or seats for kids, groceries and other gear.

The bill would allow for e-cargo bikes to park in curbside parking and loading areas.

The program also includes a waived permit fee for the first year, incentivizing adoption of e-cargo bikes for a range of businesses from small local shops to large freight operators, the council said.

The Commercial E-Cargo Bike program was unanimously voted out of the Transportation Committee last Tuesday, Sept. 16.

The legislation was amended in committee from a 6-month to 12-month fee waiver to encourage adoption as well as adding operator liability insurance as a permit condition at the discretion of the Director of Transportation.

The bills now move to the Mayor’s office for his consideration and signature.

©2025 Cox Media Group