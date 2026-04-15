Seattle City Council approves $480 million library levy renewal proposal for 2026 ballot

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council has approved Mayor Wilson’s proposed library levy, which means it will appear on the Aug. 4 ballot.

City councilmembers voted to send the multi-million dollar levy to the ballot on Tuesday afternoon, after the committee voted to boost the proposed levy by $70 million last week.

BREAKING: The Seattle City Council has officially voted (8-0) to place the 2026 Library Levy renewal on the upcoming August 4 primary ballot. 🗳️

Learn more about the proposed measure:

https://t.co/Xr08BZN9ZL — Seattle City Council (@SeattleCouncil) April 14, 2026

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson unveiled the original $410 million library levy proposal in March.

Mayor Wilson said the seven-year plan would maintain hours at all 27 branches and fund security, earthquake-safety upgrades, building maintenance, new books, and enhanced technology.

“Seattle is a city of readers,” Wilson said at a news conference last month. “I believe each of these new investments is critical to ensuring a strong library system for years to come.”

The 2019 levy currently accounts for one-third of the library’s total budget.

The newly-proposed levy would increase property taxes to generate nearly $480 million over seven years, replacing the $219 million levy approved by voters in 2019, which expires this year.

To learn more about the proposed levy, visit: seattle.gov/council/topics/2026-library-levy-renewal

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