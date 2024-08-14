Seattle City Council approves $12.5M for student mental health services amid public plea for more

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council approved $12.5 million in funds to go toward student mental health services. This comes after Mayor Bruce Harrell’s proposed budget would cut the original $20 million promised for those services down to $10 million.

The proposal has drawn a lot of outrage from advocates who argue that mental health services are pivotal for students safety.

“So now is the time to fully fund, not cut by 50% when the numbers are up 50%,” Shannon Mayo with Mom’s Demand Action said.

Council member Tammy Morales tried during last week’s meeting to stall the council’s decision voting on the matter, which is why she filed a motion for this week’s meeting to reject the cut. The motion failed 5-4 during Tuesday’s meeting. Right after the vote, KIRO 7 crews saw plenty of upset parents, advocates, and children who say the mental health services and programs are instrumental in their development.

“I have met some great adults, even kids who have helped me through everything. They have given me way more confidence and helped me acknowledge more of my self-worth,” A young boy Aiden told City Council.

During public comment before the vote, we heard plenty of people voice their support for the city to keep it’s promise and pay the full $20 million towards the services.

“And honestly we should not be here again asking for this money because this money belongs to our youth,” Phil Lewis, a volunteer with Seattle Public Schools, said.

One testimony that resonated with the crowd inside council chambers came from Travis Anderson, who works with the group SC that directly works with youth in the city. He shared his story on how programs like that helped shape his life.

“And through these programs I was able to get jobs. I was able to get somewhere to stay and I was able to get on my feet as an actual human being in society,” Anderson said.

Even before the council made their decision, many in the crowd argued however the vote went, it would have a big impact throughout the city.

“If we can’t be safe, then I don’t think we are going to see our budget numbers look better. If this is not safe place to live, those numbers aren’t getting better,” Mayo said.

KIRO7 has been told the $12.5 million has been approved for immediate use. The Department of Education and Early Learning will present a full spending plan to the council soon.

