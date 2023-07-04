Seattle Center hosts annual Naturalization Ceremony, swearing in over 500 new U.S. citizens

SEATTLE — The Seattle Center hosted the 38th annual Naturalization Ceremony at noon on July 4. Over 500 candidates were sworn in as new U.S. citizens.

“It means everything to me,” said Bakary Barboe.

For Barboe, it was a special day more than 20 years in the making.

“It’s a hectic process,” said Barboe. “I’m actually the last in my family. My wife is American. My daughter and my son are all American.”

And Tuesday afternoon Barboe joined them and they knew just how he was going to celebrate.

“It’s July 4 the same way BBQ and party with the family stuff like that,” said Barboe. “I have 501 new reasons to be proud of Washington State.”

Including members of our military stationed at JBLM.

“I have a lot of pride serving in the service, but I don’t think it adds anything more than to the rest of the people here I think we all feel equally as proud to be Americans today,” said one attendee.

Chief United States District Judge David Estudillo was the one conducting today’s ceremony, a process very near and dear to his heart.

“My parents are from Mexico and went through the very same process you went through to become citizens,” said Judge Estudillo. “Standing here before you as the Chief District Judge of the Western District of Washington I am a product of my parents’ sacrifices.”

Judge Estudillo ended Tuesday’s celebrations with a very special message to all of our newest citizens.

“Y como seimes padres aqui estamos y nos vamos -- as my parents would say we’re here and we’re not leaving,” he said.

