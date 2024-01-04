Seattle Center Festál unveils schedule to ‘celebrate the rich diversity and culture in the PNW’

SEATTLE. — The Seattle Center Festál has unveiled its 2024 schedule for another fun year of celebrating diversity and culture from around the Pacific Northwest.

This will be the 27th year of the series.

“This beloved series, featuring a dazzling array of two dozen festivals produced by Seattle Center in partnership with community-based organizations from across the region, is set to captivate and celebrate the rich tapestry of Seattle’s cultural communities,” said a news release from the Seattle Center.

All events are free for the community.

“Seattle Center Festál is more than just a series of events, it embodies our commitment to forging One Seattle,” Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said. “Bringing our city’s diverse communities together to share their cultural traditions and customs enriches the lives of everyone and showcases the unique vibrancy of our beloved city.”

Festál will feature music and dance, visual arts and crafts, children’s activities, vendor marketplaces, exhibits, food, and immersive learning experiences, according to the release.

“Throughout the year, these festivals serve as markers of time, celebrating the change of seasons, harvests, new beginnings, and much more,” said the Seattle Center. “They draw attention to political emancipation and pay homage to departed loved ones, bring forward traditions from ancient civilizations, and highlight the influences of contemporary society.”

There will be 24 weekend festivals in 2024:

For more information go to Seattle Center Festál.

