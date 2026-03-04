Seattle celebrates 100 days til the World Cup; Iran match up in the air

SEATTLE — Seattle marked a 100-day countdown to the FIFA Men’s World Cup on Tuesday as officials unveiled new international displays and addressed logistical challenges facing the upcoming tournament.

Seattle is scheduled to host six matches over three weeks, with the first game beginning June 15.

Approximately 750,000 local and visiting fans are expected to arrive in Seattle for the matches.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and members of the Seattle World Cup Organizing Committee met in the Westlake area to showcase a new monorail display featuring flags from 48 countries.

While the city continues its physical transformation, questions remain regarding a June 26 match between Egypt and Iran due to international conflict.

However, Iran’s participation is currently in doubt because of conflict with the United States.

Committee CEO Peter Tomozawa said it is too early to speculate on the final status of the match and addressed recent delays involving visits from international representatives.

“This week, we were supposed to get a visit from the Iranian delegation as well as the Qatari delegation and they had to postpone,” Tomozawa said.

Tomozawa attributed the postponed meetings to regional flight restrictions rather than diplomatic issues.

“That’s simply because they couldn’t get out of their countries. Airspace is shut down, so it was more of a travel situation as opposed to anything else,” Tomozawa said.

The organizing committee is continuing to coordinate with international partners as the tournament approaches.

In addition to the games, officials are planning fan experiences and watch parties at various locations throughout the city.

Members of the Seattle World Cup Organizing Committee joined Mayor Wilson to view the new decorations at Westlake.

“We are right where we need to be,” Tomozawa said.

Organizers noted that the monorail display is intended to highlight local transit while greeting international travelers.

“We are using that infrastructure as a uniquely Seattle way to welcome visitors this summer,” said Mayor Wilson.

©2026 Cox Media Group