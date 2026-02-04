Seattle area businesses ready for big Super Bowl Sunday

Seattle-area bars and restaurants are expecting a significant business boost this Super Bowl weekend, even as Washington remains one of the most expensive states to host a home party for the game.

Establishments that saw high volume during the recent MLB playoffs and just past NFL Playoffs are preparing for what is traditionally one of the busiest days on the American sports calendar.

The surge in activity follows a profitable year for local sports bars that began with the Seattle Mariners’ playoff run.

Business owners are scaling up operations to handle crowds that often exceed typical weekend numbers, planning for thousands of customers and high volumes of food and drink orders.

The Hall Group, which operates three locations across Western Washington, with a capacity of roughly 400 people at each venue, anticipates several thousand customers throughout the day.

Queen Anne Beerhall even ran a ticketed campaign to come to the bar/restaurant that the Co-owner Justin ‘Juice’ Andrews says sold out in a matter of two days from when it was launched.

To meet the demand, Andrews estimated that the Hall group expects to sell roughly 4,000 burgers and 4,000 pints of beer, which is approximately 36 to 40 kegs.

Staff are also preparing to serve several thousand orders of chicken wings.

Andrews said the recent success of local sports teams has prepared his staff for high-volume events.

He also noted that the momentum began six months ago with the Seattle Mariners’ playoff run, which he estimates may have brought in several hundred thousand dollars in new business, maybe as much as $500,000 or slightly more for the restaurant group.

“We’ve been spoiled since the Mariners this is kind of like another Sunday for us at this point and I love that I get to say that,” Andrews said.

“I’m very grateful that we’re in this position again. We get to have an amazing weekend. The two weeks doesn’t matter to us we have a great relationship with our food vendor.”

This level of activity contrasts with the typical February Sunday in Seattle, which is usually considered a slow period for the industry.

Andrews admitted that any Super Bowl is generally big for their restaurants, but that having the Seahawks in the Super Bowl has sent the attention off the charts.

Andrews says most of his shipments for the weekend have already been delivered, he expects other restaurants and bars have also followed a similar pattern and will be hosting similar sized crowds depending on their size and capacity.

He guesses the venues are prepared for the event and celebrations. Andrews noted that his relationship with vendors allows for additional food orders to be delivered between now and Sunday if necessary.

©2026 Cox Media Group