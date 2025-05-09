Seattle businesses offering 30% off to Canadians to bring tourism back

SEATTLE — Dozens of Seattle businesses and hotels are trying to entice Canadian tourists to come back to our area and spend money again with 30% off at select spots.

According to U.S. Border Patrol, Canadian to U.S. tourism dropped 22% this spring compared to last year. This may be a result of stricter crackdowns from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and from the tariffs put in place against Canada by the Trump Administration.

U.S. Border Patrol says 910,000 fewer land crossings from Canada to the U.S. have been reported this year.

To help bring our neighbors to the north back, about 37 businesses around Seattle and the Pacific Northwest are offering 30% off to Canadians visiting. This number is to make up for the exchange rate.

Participating businesses include:

Argosy Cruises

The Space Needle

PacSci Museum

Kenmore Air

FRS Clipper

Sheraton Grand Seattle

The State Hotel Seattle

Heathman Hotel

MarQueen Hotel

The Lodge at St. Edward Park

Hotel Andra

Cedarbrook Lodge

Fairhaven Village Inn

Hotel Interurban

HelioTrope PNW Modern Lodging

Hotel Leo

Semiahmoo Resort

The Grove West Seattle Inn

The Royal Sonesta: The Alexis Seattle

Stay Pineapple

Artusi

Wild Ginger

Mecca Cafe

The 5 Point Cafe

Anthony’s Restaurants

Ivar’s

Fremont Brewing

The Attic Alehouse & Eatery

Pike Brewing

Marination

Tutta Bella

If any more businesses are added, you can find them here.

Canadians can redeem the discount by showing a valid Canadian identification like a passport or driver’s license.

Hopefully, Seattle will see an uptick in Canadian tourists this weekend as the Mariners prepare to take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

