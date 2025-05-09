Seattle businesses offering 30% off to Canadians to bring tourism back

SEATTLE — Dozens of Seattle businesses and hotels are trying to entice Canadian tourists to come back to our area and spend money again with 30% off at select spots.
According to U.S. Border Patrol, Canadian to U.S. tourism dropped 22% this spring compared to last year. This may be a result of stricter crackdowns from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and from the tariffs put in place against Canada by the Trump Administration.
U.S. Border Patrol says 910,000 fewer land crossings from Canada to the U.S. have been reported this year.
To help bring our neighbors to the north back, about 37 businesses around Seattle and the Pacific Northwest are offering 30% off to Canadians visiting. This number is to make up for the exchange rate.
Participating businesses include:
- Argosy Cruises
- The Space Needle
- PacSci Museum
- Kenmore Air
- FRS Clipper
- Sheraton Grand Seattle
- The State Hotel Seattle
- Heathman Hotel
- MarQueen Hotel
- The Lodge at St. Edward Park
- Hotel Andra
- Cedarbrook Lodge
- Fairhaven Village Inn
- Hotel Interurban
- HelioTrope PNW Modern Lodging
- Hotel Leo
- Semiahmoo Resort
- The Grove West Seattle Inn
- The Royal Sonesta: The Alexis Seattle
- Stay Pineapple
- Artusi
- Wild Ginger
- Mecca Cafe
- The 5 Point Cafe
- Anthony’s Restaurants
- Ivar’s
- Fremont Brewing
- The Attic Alehouse & Eatery
- Pike Brewing
- Marination
- Tutta Bella
If any more businesses are added, you can find them here.
Canadians can redeem the discount by showing a valid Canadian identification like a passport or driver’s license.
Hopefully, Seattle will see an uptick in Canadian tourists this weekend as the Mariners prepare to take on the Toronto Blue Jays.
