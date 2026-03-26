Seattle brewery owner expands empire with new spot in Green Lake

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A new brewery is setting up shop inside the former Wooden City Tavern space across from Green Lake Park this summer.

Cody Cluff, owner of two Seattle breweries, Gasworks Brewing and Magnuson Brewery, will soon unveil Greenlake Brewing, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

Green Lake’s newest brewery will step into a roughly 5,000-square-foot space at 7110 E. Green Lake Drive N., which has been vacant since the Wooden City Tavern shuttered in December 2025.

Wooden City continues to operate restaurants in Tacoma and Spokane, along with Alabama and Tennessee, despite its move from Seattle.

Cedar exterior, glass roof attracted Greenlake Brewery owner

Built in 1972, the building features a western red cedar exterior, a glass atrium, and a stone wall. Cluff noted that the building’s architecture and its close proximity to Green Lake Park made the location attractive to his company.

“The design of the building is perfect for a brewery as it has an indoor/outdoor feel with all the glass, including the glass roof,” Cluff told The Puget Sound Business Journal.

In 2018, Cluff opened Magnuson Brewery, and in 2024, opened Gasworks Brewing. Cluff used to own and operate South Lake Union’s Dexter Brewhouse, though it closed down in 2019. Cluff also owned Kobrew at Point Ruston, which closed just a few months after its 2019 grand opening.

Greenlake Brewing will brew beer on-site and include a full kitchen that serves lunch, dinner, and a brunch menu on the weekends. Aside from beer, Greenlake Brewing will also serve cider, wine, and cocktails.

Cluff spoke to his love of the Green Lake neighborhood and how he envisions Greenlake Brewery as a “neighborhood spot.”

“It’s a place that reflects the outdoor environment of the park as casual, welcoming, and centered around community,” Cluff told The Puget Sound Business Journal. “Whether you’re coming for a beer after a walk around the lake or meeting friends for dinner, we want this to feel like your neighborhood spot.”

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