Seattle bans batteries from trash as ‘growing fire safety concern’ turns heads

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Public Utilities is reminding residents that batteries are now banned from your garbage cans.

That’s because of a new rule that prohibits batteries, items with batteries, and other electronics from being thrown in the trash.

“Too often residents are confused about how to dispose of batteries – this new Director’s Rule provides needed clarification to keep communities and our employees safe,” said Mayor Bruce Harrell. “Seattle has long been a leader when it comes to curbside recycling and composting, and this rule goes further to protect people and the planet.”

The Seattle Fire Department has responded to 79 fires involving lithium-ion batteries in the last two years, according to officials.

“This is a growing fire safety concern across the nation as consumers purchase more items with lithium-ion batteries,” said Fire Chief Harold Scoggins.

Not only do batteries contain dangerous chemicals that harm the environment, but they can also be hazardous to human health. Mercury, lead, and other metals can also leak from old or damaged batteries.

There are several ways Seattleites can safely dispose of their batteries and electronics:

For more disposal options visit the Seattle Public Utilities website.

©2024 Cox Media Group