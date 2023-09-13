Seattle-Bainbridge ferry route reopens to vehicles

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — Work wrapped up early on a new walkway at the Bainbridge Ferry Terminal.

The final two bridge spans were lifted into place on Tuesday afternoon.

Construction for the project had sailings down to one boat, with walk-on passengers only.

The route reopened to vehicles starting with a 6:40 p.m. sailing to Seattle on Tuesday.

One-boat service was in effect for the rest of the day, but service for vehicles and bikes is up and running with two boats on Wednesday.

The walkway will open in late fall.

The closure started on Sept. 7.

Bridge spans lifted into place at Bainbridge Island Ferry Terminal The final bridge spans for the new walkway at the Bainbridge Island terminal were lifted into place on Sept. 12. (Washington State Ferries)

