Seattle asks Supreme Court to review decision that makes encampment sweeps more difficult

SEATTLE — The City of Seattle is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a ruling that makes it harder to sweep homeless camps.

The city joins more than a dozen other major communities whose leaders are asking for the same thing.

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison filed a court brief asking the justices to overturn what’s known as “the Grants Pass decision” by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The decision blocks camping bans unless a city can provide shelter beds for every homeless person in the area.

“The 9th Circuit’s decision in this case strips local authority from a complex problem,” said Davison. “Local officials know what their community needs and what unique obstacles face those experiencing homelessness in their region.

In addition to Seattle, 18 local governments and government organizations have signed onto the brief, including the National League of Cities and the National Association of Counties.

Similar filings were made in several West Coast locations, including California last Friday.

