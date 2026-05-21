Seattle-area gas prices hit all-time high of $6.05 as Iran tensions rattle oil markets

KING COUNTY, Wash. — If you filled up in King County Thursday, you already know: gas just hit a number we’ve never seen before. The King County average climbed to $6.05 a gallon, a fresh all-time high, and the rest of Washington isn’t far behind.

Washington’s statewide average sits at $5.79, according to AAA gas price data, which puts us second in the country behind California’s $6.14. The national average? A comparatively breezy $4.56.

And things could get worse before they get better. Oil prices surged in midday trading Thursday after President Donald Trump warned he’ll strike Iran’s energy infrastructure Saturday unless the country reopens the Strait of Hormuz. That narrow waterway moves about a fifth of the world’s oil, so when traders get nervous about it, pump prices feel it fast.

How gas prices look around western Washington

King County tops the list of major metro areas, but drivers across the region are feeling it. Here’s where things stand Thursday:

Seattle/King County: $6.05

Everett: $5.99

Tacoma: $5.89

Vancouver: $5.76

Bellingham: $5.72

And then there’s tiny Wahkiakum County, down along the lower Columbia, which has the highest average in the entire state at $6.30 a gallon. King County’s $6.05 marks the first time Seattle-area drivers have crossed the $6 line.

Plenty of other states are feeling the squeeze, too. But here’s the thing: most of them, including California, are still below the records they set back in 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine. Washington just smashed right through its old record. So what gives?

Why are Washington gas prices so high?

A lot of it traces back to one law: the Climate Commitment Act (CCA), which kicked in back in 2023.

The CCA caps greenhouse gas emissions and makes big polluters, fuel suppliers included, pay for the carbon they put out. Those costs land on drivers at the pump. Industry estimates peg the added cost between 52 and 57 cents a gallon.

Add Washington’s state gas tax of roughly 55 cents, and you’re looking at more than a buck per gallon in state-level costs before crude oil, federal taxes, or refining margins enter the picture.

Why gas is cheaper in Oregon

Want proof? Drive south.

Before 2023, gas prices in Washington and Oregon were practically twins, usually within pennies of each other. Today, Oregon’s average is $5.35. That’s about 44 cents cheaper than Washington, same region, same refineries, same supply chain. The difference is policy.

It’s why drivers in Vancouver have been known to make the quick hop across the Columbia to fill up, even though Oregon’s full-service rules mean waiting a few extra minutes.

What’s happening globally

Crude markets have been jittery for weeks, and Thursday’s spike shows just how fast things can move. The minute Trump’s warning hit, oil futures jumped. If Iran follows through on threats to block the Strait of Hormuz, or if U.S. strikes hit Iranian oil facilities this weekend, global supply could get squeezed in a hurry.

Even without anything actually happening yet, the threat alone is enough to push prices up. And what futures do today, the pump does within a few days.

What Washington drivers can do

There’s no official forecast for how high prices might climb, but with summer travel ramping up and the Middle East situation unresolved, there isn’t much wiggle room if crude jumps again.

A few things that help: use grocery store discounts, check apps like GasBuddy to point you to the cheapest station nearby, and skip premium unless your car actually needs it. Also note prices tend to be lower earlier in the week. Your wallet will thank you.

Charlie Harger is the host of “Seattle’s Morning News” on KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of his stories and commentaries here. Follow Charlie on X and email him here.

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