Seattle Aquarium CEO exits less than a year into tenure

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The Seattle Aquarium CEO’s tenure is ending less than a year after starting.

Peggy Sloan is departing from her post as Seattle Aquarium CEO after just eight months, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

Sloan became the aquarium’s CEO in May, replacing Bob Davidson, who led the aquarium for 15 years, starting in 2010.

“I am grateful to have been part of the Seattle Aquarium’s first full year as an expanded campus in the heart of our city’s new waterfront,” Sloan said in a prepared statement. “I’ve enjoyed working with the talented staff and volunteers at the Aquarium, who share my passion for marine life, and I will be wishing them well as fellow ocean advocates.”

Chief Operating Officer Meg McCann will transition into the role of acting president and CEO, effective immediately. The leadership change comes after a dozen employees were laid off from the aquarium back in February. Educational programming was additionally reduced throughout 2025.

“The Seattle Aquarium Board has the utmost respect for Peggy’s distinguished conservation career, and we are grateful for her service to our nonprofit institution and community,” Board Chair Charles Wright, Jr. said. “The Board wishes Peggy every success in her future endeavors.”

The Seattle Aquarium has been in operation since 1977.

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group