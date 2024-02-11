Seattle Aquarium celebrates Lunar New Year

SEATTLE — Animals at the Seattle Aquarium celebrated the Lunar New Year on Saturday.

They were fed exotic ice treats inspired by the Year of the Dragon.

“The animals in our care rang in the Year of the Dragon with some themed ice enrichment,” said a spokesperson. “Happy Lunar New Year!”

Photo credit: Animal Care Technician Angel

