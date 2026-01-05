Seattle among top 5 best cities for dating in the U.S., study finds

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Seattle’s dating scene ranked in the top five among more than 180 U.S. cities, driven largely by its high score for dating opportunities.

Analyzing data across 35 dating-friendliness indicators, the study identified three top categories that contributed to the final list of best cities for singles, according to WalletHub.

“The already difficult process of finding the perfect partner can be made even tougher when cities lack the conditions necessary to make dating successful,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo stated. “The best cities for singles have large, gender-balanced single populations, along with a wide variety of indoor and outdoor, daytime and nighttime activities. They also have reasonable prices for dating activities or high average incomes to help ease the sting of inflation.”

Seattle’s ranking as one of the top U.S. cities for dating

The WalletHub study primarily focused on each city’s economics, fun and recreation, and dating opportunities to craft its rankings.

Out of 182 U.S. cities, Seattle ranked No. 4 on the list with a total score of 62.32, driven by its two top-10 rankings for fun and recreation and dating opportunities.

Seattle’s dating opportunities score was four, the highest of the three categories for the city. The city’s West Coast neighbor, Portland, rounded out the top 10, ranking 10th, led by high scores for fun and recreation and dating opportunities.

The dating opportunities metric used a variety of categories to round out its data, including a city’s share of the single population, singles’ gender balance, online dating opportunities, mobile dating opportunities, and Google search traffic for “Tinder.”

Salem, Oregon trailed Seattle by a few spots, ranking sixth — the city’s highest ranking in the three categories.

Portland was also listed in the top 10 for dating opportunities, ranking No. 8.

Fun and recreation ranking

Seattle received a score of nine for its fun and recreation ranking, which drew data from 14 categories covering citywide attractions, food and drink locations, and nightlife.

Some of the main categories for fun and recreation included each city’s number of attractions, restaurants, parks, nightlife options, social clubs, and music festivals.

Cities can make it easier for people to connect. Think safe, walkable neighborhoods filled with third spaces that invite conversation and chance encounters: cozy cafés, parks, farmers markets, and art-filled plazas,” WalletHub analyst Julianne Holt-Lunstad stated. “By investing in safety and vibrant gathering places, they can facilitate connection.”

Portland received a ranking of 17 for the fun and recreation category. Other notable cities in the top 10 included Orlando (No. 1), New York (No. 5), San Francisco (No. 6), and Los Angeles (No. 10).

Economics ranking

One of the worst categories for Seattle was its economic ranking, with an abysmal rank of 168 out of 182.

For each city’s economic ranking, WalletHub analyzed the average prices for restaurant meals, alcohol, two-person meals, movies, annual household income, and housing affordability, among other metrics.

“One does not have to spend a lot of money on a date. Doing something simple that is enjoyable and gets the heart rate up can make a date successful in terms of facilitating getting another date. Arousal increases attraction,” WalletHub analyst T. Joel Wade stated.”

Despite Seattle’s poor economic ranking, it did fare better than the following U.S. cities: New York (No. 182), Los Angeles (No. 181), and San Francisco (No. 180).

