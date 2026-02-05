SeaTac grocery workers go viral dancing their way into Seahawks fandom

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Two grocery store workers in SeaTac have turned lunch breaks into a social media phenomenon, amassing hundreds of thousands of followers while dancing to support the Seahawks ahead of Super Bowl LX.

Known online as the “Breakroom Chronicles,” Linisha Smith and Melissa “Melly” Turner have been posting lively dance videos from their workplace breakroom for months.

Their Seahawks-themed clips have spread across TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, drawing nearly 700,000 followers on TikTok alone and turning the workers into unexpected internet stars.

“We started during COVID,” Smith explained. “I would always just dance in my living room and put videos on Facebook and Instagram, so I would just do dance videos on my own, solo.”

SeaTac grocery workers dance from lunch breaks to viral fame

That idea then grew to performances, during lunch breaks at work, and quickly into something much bigger.

Often, the women and the many colleagues they ask to make cameo appearances also incorporate props – from pom-poms to food items. They often have little time to rehearse before they resume their work shifts. That said, the corporate grocery chain is one of their biggest fans.

“With Instagram, there are a lot of celebrities on there and a lot of celebrities that liked, commented, reposted, followed us,” Turner said. “And so, it’s very exciting.”

The response, they said, has been overwhelmingly positive. Viewers frequently comment that the dances brighten their day or provide a welcome distraction during difficult times. Smith and Turner said the feedback motivates them to keep posting.

Sights set on performing for the Seahawks

The group’s growing following has even caught the attention of celebrities online. Their long-term dream is to take their dancing out of the breakroom and onto the sidelines at Lumen Field, performing for the Seahawks and fans in person.

“They do love us,” Turner said. “And they love the fact that we’re blowing up and we’re getting the publicity and they really do have our back.”

For now, they’ll keep dancing between shifts, hoping their moves bring smiles, views, and maybe a little extra luck for Seattle.

