Search underway for person who fired shots on St. Martin’s University campus

LACEY, Wash. — The Lacey Police Department is looking for someone who fired shots on the campus of St. Martin’s University.

Officers were called to the university around 6:45 p.m. on Monday after people heard multiple shots.

The campus was immediately put on lockdown.

Officers cleared the campus and found a window with a bullet hole in it on the Pacific Avenue side of the Pavilion.

No one was hurt, and officers didn’t find any other damage.

Anyone with information that may help solve this case is asked to call (360) 704-2740 and reference case 2026-00426.

