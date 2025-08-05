Search underway for man accused of robbing Silver Reef Casino in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for a robbery at Silver Reef Casino in Ferndale early Sunday morning.

The Lummi Nation Police Department released security images showing the suspect, which appears to show a man with a beard and tattoos on his arms.

Visiting from Las Vegas, Dave Griffin spent the weekend in his RV outside Silver Reef and was in the casino late Saturday night and heard the commotion a few hours later.

“We did hear a little bit of sirens - but there wasn’t anything going on the outside,” said Griffin.

No casino employees were injured or harmed during the robbery.

But investigators have not given any information about how it was carried out, what the thief got away with and whether or not he was armed.

“That’s pretty ballsy. It’s not like a bank, but it’s got a lot of money in it,” said Griffin.

Sherri Linton, a Ferndale resident, says she was even more rattled finding out about the casino robbery, given the nearby shooting of a Lummi Nation police officer just days earlier.

“I was like, ‘oh my gosh – that’s just up the street from me’ – I went around and locked all my windows and my bedroom door – because the guy wasn’t caught,” said Linton.

The FBI and Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office are now assisting with the investigation.

