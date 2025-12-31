Search underway for driver who killed bicyclist in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle police detectives are asking for help finding a car that hit and killed a bicyclist earlier this month.

The crash happened on December 14 around midnight at Beacon Avenue South and South Stevens Street.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 1997-1999 white Toyota Camry with gold emblems and damage to the windshield, hood, and passenger side headlight.

Suspect vehicle - stock image

Officers and Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and found a 38-year-old man unresponsive in the road. Medics tried to save him, but he died.

Witnesses told police the man was riding his bicycle across Beacon Avenue South when the car hit him and kept going.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to call (206) 684-8923.

