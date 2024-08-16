Search underway for burglars who spray painted Littlerock post office camera

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who broke into the Littlerock Post Office.

Surveillance video shows a masked individual spray-painting the outdoor camera.

Inside the post office, another camera captures the moment two men, wearing hooded sweatshirts, enter the building.

One of the men has a large, black bag with him.

The Sheriff’s Office says the two caused over $1,000 in damage to the post office.

No word whether the pair took anything.

If you recognize either of the men, you’re asked to contact Thurston County Sheriff’s Office at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.

