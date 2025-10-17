Search underway for arsonist after 8 fires happen in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood

SEATTLE — Police are investigating a string of eight fires set by an arsonist in South Seattle.

It happened over the course of about an hour.

On October 17 at approximately 12:13 a.m., police say someone wearing dark clothing began setting multiple fires starting at 22nd Avenue South and South Hill Street.

Officers say the person then headed south, setting more fires, ending near South Walden Street and Wetmore Avenue South.

A K9 unit from the King County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and conducted a track; however, they couldn’t find the person.

The Arson Bomb Squad has been notified, and Seattle Fire Department Marshall 5 has also been briefed.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Officers are currently working to obtain surveillance footage and speak with potential witnesses.

If anyone has any information that may help with the investigation, please call 911, or the Seattle Police Department Non-Emergency Line at (206) 625-5011.

