Search for missing hiker near Brinnon called off

BRINNON, Wash. — The search for a missing hiker near Brinnon has been called off.

Joshua “Josh” A. Guerrier, from Olympia, disappeared on May 30 near the Ranger Hole trail in Brinnon.

Brinnon is across the Hood Canal from Seabeck, which is northwest of Bremerton.

At about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, Guerrier’s personal belongings, including clothing, a cell phone, and a dog, were found.

Investigators believe Guerrier went into the water at a point where there are strong currents.

Guerrier is described as a Black male, 6 foot and 2 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds.

If you have information, please contact Sgt. Brett Anglin at banglin@co.jefferson.wa.us or call 360-344-9762.













